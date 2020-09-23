You are here

Hong Kong: Shares ease at open

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 9:47 AM

PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started slightly lower Wednesday morning, extending their losing streak into a third day as traders are spooked by spiking virus infections and the imposition of fresh containment measures in parts of the world.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.07 per cent or 15.73 points to 23,701.12.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.14 per cent or 4.53 points to 3,278.84, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.19 per cent or 4.20 points to 2,188.35.

AFP

