Hong Kong: Shares edge down at open

Tue, May 28, 2019 - 9:55 AM

PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks inched lower in early trade on Tuesday as a positive statement by US President Donald Trump on Beijing and Washington resolving their economic differences failed to allay investor concerns.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.21 per cent, or 58.00 points, to 27,230.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.07 per cent, or 2.11 points, lower at 2,890.27, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.06 per cent, or 0.90 points, to open at 1,534.42.

