Hong Kong: Shares edge down at open

Tue, Jun 25, 2019 - 9:50 AM

Hong Kong stocks opened lower Tuesday following a soft lead from Wall Street as traders bide their time ahead of the Group of 20 summit at the end of the week.
Hong Kong stocks opened lower Tuesday following a soft lead from Wall Street as traders bide their time ahead of the Group of 20 summit at the end of the week.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.23 per cent, or 65.04 points, to 28,447.96.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.11 per cent, or 3.24 points, to 3,004.91, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.12 per cent, or 1.92 points, to 1,574.17.

