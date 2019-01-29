You are here

Hong Kong: Shares end the day lower

Tue, Jan 29, 2019 - 4:31 PM

Hong Kong stocks fell Tuesday as the US decision to charge China's Huawei cast a shadow over upcoming trade talks, while mainland markets were also hit with telecoms firms taking a blow.
Bloomberg

The Hang Seng Index sank 0.16 percent, or 45.28 points, to 27,531.68.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.11 per cent, or 2.73 points, to 2,594.25, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was down 1.11 per cent, or 14.65 points, to 1,300.34.

AFP

