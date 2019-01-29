Hong Kong: Shares end the day lower

Hong Kong stocks fell Tuesday as the US decision to charge China's Huawei cast a shadow over upcoming trade talks, while mainland markets were also hit with telecoms firms taking a blow.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell Tuesday as the US decision to charge China's Huawei cast a shadow over upcoming trade talks, while mainland markets were also hit with telecoms firms taking a blow.

The Hang Seng Index sank 0.16 percent, or 45.28 points, to 27,531.68.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.11 per cent, or 2.73 points, to 2,594.25, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was down 1.11 per cent, or 14.65 points, to 1,300.34.

AFP