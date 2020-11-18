You are here
Hong Kong: Shares end the day with gains
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose again Wednesday on lingering optimism over strong results from vaccine trials that has fanned hopes the world can begin a return to normal in the new year.
The Hang Seng Index gained 0.49 per cent, or 129.20 points, to 26,544.29.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.22 per cent, or 7.41 points, to 3,347.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.34 per cent, or 7.74 points, to 2261.59.
AFP
