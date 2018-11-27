Hong Kong: Shares end with a loss

Hong Kong stocks finished lower on Tuesday as investors await crucial talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping after the US president warned he could ramp up his trade war if they do not reach a deal.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.17 per cent, or 44.22 points, to 26,331.96.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was marginally lower, dipping 1.13 points to 2,574.68, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.43 per cent, or 5.75 points, to 1,336.68.

