You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares end with a loss

Thu, Nov 29, 2018 - 4:29 PM

file6uehxvotjn517enhc5y8.jpg
Hong Kong stocks sank on Thursday, reversing early gains, as profit-takers moved in towards the end of a strong month while attention turns to Donald Trump's crunch trade talks with Xi Jinping at the weekend.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks sank on Thursday, reversing early gains, as profit-takers moved in towards the end of a strong month while attention turns to Donald Trump's crunch trade talks with Xi Jinping at the weekend.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.87 per cent, or 231.53 points, to 26,451.03.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.32 per cent, or 34.29 points, to 2,567.44 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 2.12 per cent, or 29.95 points, to end at 1,325.43.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

file6uc8666dx5214n8xkgqm.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Where do you live? A S$5.50 fee can tell all

BT_20181129_YOKAP29_3630196.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

King Albert Park strata mall to house cinema, more shops

file6va2 afp.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore's real estate investment market is No 2 in Asia-Pac: report

Most Read

1 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

Must Read

AK_SGWorkers_2911.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore employment rates, income growth up; PMETs take longer to find work, more contract jobs

Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

YTL Land to launch freehold condo along Orchard Boulevard on Dec 1

BT_20181129_YOKAP29_3630196.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

King Albert Park strata mall to house cinema, more shops

Nov 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Khazanah selling RM8.42b stake in IHH Healthcare to Mitsui in portfolio revamp

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening