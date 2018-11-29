Hong Kong: Shares end with a loss

Hong Kong stocks sank on Thursday, reversing early gains, as profit-takers moved in towards the end of a strong month while attention turns to Donald Trump's crunch trade talks with Xi Jinping at the weekend.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks sank on Thursday, reversing early gains, as profit-takers moved in towards the end of a strong month while attention turns to Donald Trump's crunch trade talks with Xi Jinping at the weekend.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.87 per cent, or 231.53 points, to 26,451.03.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.32 per cent, or 34.29 points, to 2,567.44 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 2.12 per cent, or 29.95 points, to end at 1,325.43.

AFP