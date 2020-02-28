You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares end with deep losses

Fri, Feb 28, 2020 - 4:26 PM

file6ue7ei83eciq0l2q5y8.jpg
The Hang Seng Index fell 2.42 per cent, or 648.69 points, to end at 26,129.93 - losing more than four percent since last Friday's close.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks took another battering on Friday, in line with a global sell-off that has wiped trillions off market valuations as investors fret over the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.42 per cent, or 648.69 points, to end at 26,129.93 - losing more than four percent since last Friday's close.

The impact of the virus also affected the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index as it lost 3.71 per cent, or 111.02 points, to 2,880.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which track stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 4.93 per cent, or 93.39 points, to 1,801.75.

Both indexes plunged more than five per cent over the week.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 28, 2020 04:32 PM
Government & Economy

Streamlining govt e-services, digiMC enhancements among Smart Nation initiatives

A SINGLE touchpoint for common government services and expanded use of digital Medical Certificates (MCs) were among...

Feb 28, 2020 04:19 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stock markets plunge over 3% on virus fears

[LONDON] European stock markets extended their coronavirus-fuelled plunge at the start of trading on Friday, with...

Feb 28, 2020 04:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Banyan Tree Q4 profit more than doubles to S$12.8m

BANYAN Tree Holdings saw it its net profit more than double to S$12.8 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31,...

Feb 28, 2020 04:06 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks see worst week in 8-1/2 yrs

[SEOUL] South Korean stocks plunged on Friday to post their worst week since 2011, as foreign investors dumped risky...

Feb 28, 2020 03:51 PM
Transport

Chinese ride-sharing cars install added layer of protection amid virus

[BEIJING] As Wang Xiurong drives passengers around the Chinese capital amid the coronovirus outbreak, she has an...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.