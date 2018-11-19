You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares end with gains

Mon, Nov 19, 2018 - 4:29 PM

doc72tz7vrjgio105e7s1w1_doc6yk94c0zp0pzfkjl21t.jpg
Hong Kong stocks closed with a third day of gains Monday, tracking a positive lead from Wall Street as investors keep an eye on developments in the China-US trade dispute.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed with a third day of gains Monday, tracking a positive lead from Wall Street as investors keep an eye on developments in the China-US trade dispute.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.72 per cent, or 188.47 points, to close at 26,372.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.91 per cent, or 24.40 points, to 2,703.51, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.51 per cent, or 7.25 points, to 1,417.43.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks

BT_20181119_JQPAY_3620833.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Garage

PayPal steps up efforts to incubate S-E Asian startups

BT_20181119_NSNEILSEN19_3620832.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen

Most Read

1 Oil slumps to sixth weekly loss on shaky outlook for supply cuts
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
4 13 new members appointed to Future Economy Council
5 Keppel Corp offshore and marine unit scraps newbuild asset project, scores settlement deal

Must Read

AK_lazwebsite_1911.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Google-Temasek study sees US$240b South-east Asia Internet economy by 2025

Nov 19, 2018
Banking & Finance

Parliament tables Bill on rules for payment services to promote innovation while mitigating risk

Nov 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA flight to Paris early Monday morning returns to Changi Airport after drop in cabin pressure

AK_10c_1911.jpg
Nov 19, 2018
Technology

Sea inks 5-year deal to sell Tencent's games in region

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening