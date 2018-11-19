Hong Kong: Shares end with gains

Hong Kong stocks closed with a third day of gains Monday, tracking a positive lead from Wall Street as investors keep an eye on developments in the China-US trade dispute.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.72 per cent, or 188.47 points, to close at 26,372.00.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.91 per cent, or 24.40 points, to 2,703.51, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.51 per cent, or 7.25 points, to 1,417.43.

AFP