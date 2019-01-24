Hong Kong: Shares end with gains

Hong Kong stocks finished Thursday on a positive note as investors keep tabs on China-US trade progress, with Donald Trump giving an upbeat assessment.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.42 per cent, or 112.78 points, to end at 27,120.98.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.41 per cent, or 10.69 points, to 2,591.69, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.46 per cent, or 6.02 points, to 1,322.30.

AFP