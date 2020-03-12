Hong Kong: Shares end with steep losses

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged 3.66 per cent, or 922.54 points, to close at 24,309.07.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks took another beating Thursday after US President Donald Trump's decision to ban travel from Europe to the US reinforced worries about a global recession.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.52 per cent, or 45.03 points, to 2,923.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange sank 2.20 per cent, or 40.84 points, to 1,818.56.

AFP