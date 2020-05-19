You are here

Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares end with strong gains

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 4:21 PM

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares posted healthy gains Tuesday as the easing of lockdown restrictions around the world was compounded by hopes for a vaccine for the coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.89 per cent, or 453.36 points, to 24,388.13.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.81 per cent, or 23.16 points, to 2,898.58, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 1.26 per cent, or 22.73 points, to 1,823.57.

AFP

