Hong Kong: Shares end with with deep losses

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.42 per cent, or 648.69 points, to end at 26,129.93 - losing more than four percent since last Friday's close.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks took another battering on Friday, in line with a global sell-off that has wiped trillions off market valuations as investors fret over the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.42 per cent, or 648.69 points, to end at 26,129.93 - losing more than four percent since last Friday's close.

The impact of the virus also affected the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index as it lost 3.71 per cent, or 111.02 points, to 2,880.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which track stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 4.93 per cent, or 93.39 points, to 1,801.75.

Both indexes plunged more than five per cent over the week.

AFP