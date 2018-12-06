Hong Kong: Shares extend losses in opening trade

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks suffered more heavy losses in the opening minutes of Thursday, with energy firms tracking another drop in oil prices while technology firms were also among the worst-hit.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.75 per cent, or 470.26 points, to 26,349.42.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.75 per cent, or 19.99 points, to 2,629.82, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.70 per cent, or 9.61 points, to 1,371.17.

AFP