Hong Kong: Shares fall sharply at Friday's open

Fri, Aug 02, 2019 - 9:46 AM

Hong Kong stocks dropped sharply at the open on Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street after US President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs on China sent global markets plummeting.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dropped sharply at the open on Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street after US President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs on China sent global markets plummeting.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 2.19 per cent, or 604.47 points, to 26,961.23 in opening trade.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 1.63 per cent, or 47.43 points lower, at 2,861.33. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 2.18 per cent, or 34.10 points, to open at 1,528.97.

