Hong Kong: Shares finish higher

Mon, Nov 23, 2020 - 4:21 PM

file7d4hagqf0k4467aab31.jpg
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished higher on Monday on hopes for a coronavirus vaccine being rolled out as soon as next month, though gains were capped by worries over a fresh spike local spike in infections.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.13 per cent, or 34.66 points, to 26,486.20.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.09 per cent, or 36.76 points, to 3,414.49, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.54 per cent, or 12.45 points, to 2,301.96.

AFP

