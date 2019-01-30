You are here

Hong Kong: Shares finish with gains

Wed, Jan 30, 2019 - 4:32 PM

Hong Kong stocks ended slightly higher Wednesday as investors look ahead to the end of a Federal Reserve policy meeting and the start of crunch China-US trade talks.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended slightly higher Wednesday as investors look ahead to the end of a Federal Reserve policy meeting and the start of crunch China-US trade talks.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.40 per cent, or 111.17 points, to 27,642.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.72 per cent, or 18.67 points, to 2,575.58, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 1.28 per cent, or 16.63 points, to 1,283.71.

