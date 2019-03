[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks were barely moved in the opening minutes of trade on Wednesday as investors took a breather after a healthy two-day rally.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 3.41 points to 28,924.28.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.07 per cent, or 2.02 points, to 3,062.33, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, was also marginally higher, ticking up 0.34 points to 1,696.15.

AFP