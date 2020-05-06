You are here

Hong Kong: Shares flat at start of day

Wed, May 06, 2020 - 9:47 AM

Hong Kong stocks were barely moved in the first few minutes of trade on Wednesday, while mainland Chinese markets dropped as investors returned to work after a week-long break.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks were barely moved in the first few minutes of trade on Wednesday, while mainland Chinese markets dropped as investors returned to work after a week-long break.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 0.64 points to 23,868.02.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.99 per cent, or 28.45 points, to 2,831.63, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.92 per cent, or 16.22 points, to 1,747.

