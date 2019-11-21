You are here

Hong Kong: Shares in retreat after US bill's passage

Thu, Nov 21, 2019 - 4:38 PM

The Hang Seng index fell 1.57 per cent, or 422.73 points, to 26,466.88.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished sharply lower Thursday after the passage of a US bill supporting the city's rights fuelled fears about the outlook for China-US trade talks.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.25 per cent, or 7.41 points, to 2,903.64 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.24 per cent, or 3.92 points, to 1,631.24.

AFP

