You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares open lower after rally

Wed, Apr 08, 2020 - 9:54 AM

rk_HK-stocks_080420.jpg
Hong Kong stocks started Wednesday with losses following a two-day rally, while investors remained on edge over uncertainties caused by the coronavirus epidemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Wednesday with losses following a two-day rally, while investors remained on edge over uncertainties caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.26 per cent, or 61.97 points, to 24,191.32.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.53 per cent, or 14.85 points, to 2,805.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.46 per cent, or 7.94 points, to 1,735.43.

AF

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 8, 2020 10:01 AM
Banking & Finance

Australia's 'Big Four' banks see shares fall after regulator urges dividend deferral

[BENGALURU] Shares of the "Big Four" Australian lenders fell on Wednesday, a day after the prudential regulator...

Apr 8, 2020 09:56 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan says it will scale back operations amid coronavirus pandemic

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan said on Wednesday it would scale back some operations in the wake of the government's...

Apr 8, 2020 09:46 AM
Companies & Markets

New York-listed AMTD International makes debut on SGX at S$13.95

DUAL-LISTED AMTD International, a subsidiary of Hong Kong financial-services firm AMTD Group, on Wednesday made its...

Apr 8, 2020 09:45 AM
Technology

With Singapore lockdown underway, 'essential' chipmakers count on less disruption

[BENGALURU] Computer chip makers are banking on less disruptions to their factories from this week's strict lockdown...

Apr 8, 2020 09:39 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares open lower tracking losses on Wall St; STI down 2%

SINGAPORE stocks opened lower on Wednesday following losses in a volatile US market session overnight.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.