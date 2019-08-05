Hong Kong: Shares open lower on Monday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dropped at the open on Monday, as the intensifying trade war between the Unied States and China left investors jittery.

The Hang Seng Index lost 1.58 per cent, or 424.99 points, to 26,493.59 in opening trade.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.46 per cent, or 13.26 points lower, at 2,854.58. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.36 per cent, or 5.59 points, to open at 1,534.27.

AFP