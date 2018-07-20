Hong Kong: Shares open marginally higher on Friday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up Friday, after US equities took a hit following President Donald Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 0.1 per cent, or 28.24 points, to 28,039.10.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.10 per cent lower, or 2.80 points, to 2,769.75, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.41 per cent, or 6.49 points, to 1,569.09.

AFP