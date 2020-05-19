Hong Kong: Shares open on positive note

Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday with healthy gains following a rally on Wall Street, fuelled by hopes for a virus vaccine as well as further openings from lockdown around the world.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.32 per cent or 554.78 points to 24,489.55.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.77 per cent or 22.27 points to 2,897.69, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange rose 0.80 per cent or 14.46 points to 1,815.30.

AFP