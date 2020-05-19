You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares open on positive note

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 9:50 AM

nz_hangseng_190572.jpg
Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday with healthy gains following a rally on Wall Street, fuelled by hopes for a virus vaccine as well as further openings from lockdown around the world.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday with healthy gains following a rally on Wall Street, fuelled by hopes for a virus vaccine as well as further openings from lockdown around the world.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.32 per cent or 554.78 points to 24,489.55.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.77 per cent or 22.27 points to 2,897.69, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange rose 0.80 per cent or 14.46 points to 1,815.30.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 19, 2020 09:34 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares advance at Tuesday's open after Wall Street surge; STI up 2%

SINGAPORE shares opened stronger on Tuesday in line with other Asian markets. This comes as Wall Street made strong...

May 19, 2020 09:22 AM
Consumer

Royal Caribbean’s lifeline had shrewd bond maneuver

[NEW YORK] Royal Caribbean Cruises was in a quandary.

May 19, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 10.30 ...

May 19, 2020 09:15 AM
Real Estate

More than 15,000 Hong Kong shops may close without rent relief

[HONG KONG] From luxury boutiques to mom-and-pop stores, Hong Kong's retailers are hurting. Unless landlords can...

May 19, 2020 09:01 AM
Energy & Commodities

Indian fuel sales boost signals worst of rout might be over

[DELHI] A boost in Indian fuel consumption for everything from diesel to gasoline may signal the worst of the virus-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.