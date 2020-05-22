Hong Kong: Shares open sharply lower

Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than 2 per cent at the open Friday after China said it would introduce a proposal for a national security law in the city, fanning fears of fresh protests over its autonomy.

The Hang Seng Index sank 2.15 per cent or 523.12 points to 23,756.91.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.17 per cent or 4.88 points to 2,863.05 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange slipped 0.11 per cent or 1.98 points to 1,786.66.

AFP