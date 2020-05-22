You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares open sharply lower

Fri, May 22, 2020 - 10:01 AM

nz_hangseng_220563.jpg
Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than 2 per cent at the open Friday after China said it would introduce a proposal for a national security law in the city, fanning fears of fresh protests over its autonomy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than 2 per cent at the open Friday after China said it would introduce a proposal for a national security law in the city, fanning fears of fresh protests over its autonomy.

The Hang Seng Index sank 2.15 per cent or 523.12 points to 23,756.91.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.17 per cent or 4.88 points to 2,863.05 while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange slipped 0.11 per cent or 1.98 points to 1,786.66.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 22, 2020 09:59 AM
Real Estate

Asia investors hunt property that gains on social distancing

[HONG KONG] Asian investors are beginning to scout for property deals that would benefit from shifts in how people...

May 22, 2020 09:47 AM
Garage

Jeff Bezos's family office bets on startup mapping human proteins

[SEATTLE] Sujal Patel's data storage company, Isilon Systems, was one of the only tech startups to raise investment...

May 22, 2020 09:39 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares decline at Friday’s open tracking Wall St retreat; STI down 1%

SINGAPORE shares pulled back at Friday's open as worries over renewed Sino-US trade tensions weighed on sentiment...

May 22, 2020 09:30 AM
Government & Economy

Japan consumer prices log first drop in more than 3 years

[TOKYO] Consumer prices in Japan fell for the first time in more than three years last month, official data showed...

May 22, 2020 09:24 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 4.31...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.