You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares open slightly higher

Mon, Mar 11, 2019 - 10:15 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up in the opening exchanges on Monday as investors picked up bargains after last week's hefty losses, though gains were limited by ongoing concerns about the global outlook.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.13 per cent, or 37.43 points, to 28,265.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.78 points to 2,969.08, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.65 per cent, or 10.39 points, to 1,615.67.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

li
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

BT_20190311_VSHSBC_3719840.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

BT_20190311_NRTOPLINE_3719744.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cromwell European Reit eyes further growth after acquisition spree

Most Read

1 Hyflux: 73 parties file proofs of claims worth S$3.51b
2 8Telecom served with court summons for non-repayment of share subscription
3 US payroll gains plunge to 20,000 as wages top estimates
4 Hyflux tweaks scheme to give perp, pref holders higher recovery
5 SunMoon: Late payment for credit sales due to interested parties

Must Read

li
Mar 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia

BT_20190311_VSHSBC_3719840.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

HSBC riding on strong macro environment, expects to gain market share in next 3 years

BP_Retirement_110319_4.jpg
Mar 11, 2019
Opinion

Retirement income products: flavour of the times

Mar 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell says Trump can't fire him

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening