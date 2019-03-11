Hong Kong: Shares open slightly higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks edged up in the opening exchanges on Monday as investors picked up bargains after last week's hefty losses, though gains were limited by ongoing concerns about the global outlook.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.13 per cent, or 37.43 points, to 28,265.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.78 points to 2,969.08, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.65 per cent, or 10.39 points, to 1,615.67.

AFP