You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares open with big gains

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 9:46 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied at the start of trade Monday after Donald Trump stopped short of imposing sanctions on China over its plans for a security law in the city.

The Hang Seng Index surged 2.52 per cent or 578.44 points to 23,539.91.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.69 per cent or 19.61 points to 2,871.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange gained 0.74 per cent or 13.20 points to 1,799.71.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 1, 2020 09:37 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea's exports slump again as pandemic drags on

[SEOUL] South Korea's exports posted another double-digit decline in May in a sign of continuing pain from the...

Jun 1, 2020 09:33 AM
Companies & Markets

Rex unit completes deal for 15% stake in 2 Norwegian Sea drilling licences

OILFIELD services firm Rex International on Monday said subsidiary Lime Petroleum AS has completed a farm-in deal...

Jun 1, 2020 09:28 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares rise at Monday's open, tracking US gains; STI up 0.4%

SINGAPORE stocks opened higher on Monday, tracking Wall Street gains overnight.

Jun 1, 2020 09:20 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: First Reit, Keppel, mm2 Asia, Ascott Residence Trust, ThaiBev

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday:

Jun 1, 2020 09:16 AM
Government & Economy

Duterte is paying Filipinos to move from city to countryside

[MANILA] The coronavirus pandemic is giving Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte a reason to reduce overcrowding in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.