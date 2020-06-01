Hong Kong: Shares open with big gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rallied at the start of trade Monday after Donald Trump stopped short of imposing sanctions on China over its plans for a security law in the city.

The Hang Seng Index surged 2.52 per cent or 578.44 points to 23,539.91.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.69 per cent or 19.61 points to 2,871.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange gained 0.74 per cent or 13.20 points to 1,799.71.

AFP