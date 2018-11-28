Hong Kong: Shares rally ahead of trade talks

Hong Kong stocks rallied more than one per cent on Wednesday, in line with a broad advance across Asia, on hopes for a successful conclusion to crucial trade talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the weekend.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.33 per cent, or 350.60 points, to end the day at 26,682.56.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 1.05 per cent, or 27.06 points, to 2,601.74, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 1.40 per cent, or 18.70 points, to 1,355.38.

AFP