You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares rally at open

Tue, Mar 12, 2019 - 9:56 AM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks jumped in the first few minutes of trade Tuesday, tracking healthy gains on Wall Street, with energy firms lifted by a rally in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.90 per cent, or 256.97 points, to 28,760.27.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.73 per cent, or 22.09 points, to 3,049.08, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 0.79 per cent, or 13.20 points, to 1,681.02.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_120319_3.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Garage

Companies racing to innovate drive a booming business

BT_20190312_ANGCHINA12_3721082.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

HKEx's China stock futures to pose competition for SGX

BT_20190312_NRMAX12_3721101.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Transport

SilkAir continues to operate 737 Max 8, monitoring developments

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 Hot stock: Hi-P International shares up 9% during Monday session, highest in 10 months

Must Read

BT_20190312_ANGCHINA12_3721082.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

HKEx's China stock futures to pose competition for SGX

BP_SGcbd_120319_3.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Garage

Companies racing to innovate drive a booming business

Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, F&N, Lippo Malls, JCG Investment, Acesian, China Mining

BT_20190312_MTWENERGY22_3721079.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ramping up the fight for renewable energy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening