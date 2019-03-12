Hong Kong: Shares rally at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks jumped in the first few minutes of trade Tuesday, tracking healthy gains on Wall Street, with energy firms lifted by a rally in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.90 per cent, or 256.97 points, to 28,760.27.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.73 per cent, or 22.09 points, to 3,049.08, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 0.79 per cent, or 13.20 points, to 1,681.02.

AFP