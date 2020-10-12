You are here
Hong Kong: Shares rally at the start of the week
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and mainland Chinese shares surged Monday on speculation President Xi Jinping will announce in a speech this week fresh moves to further open up the world's number-two economy.
The Hang Seng Index rose 2.20 per cent, or 530.55 points, to end at 24,649.68.
But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rallied 2.64 per cent, or 86.39 points, to 3,358.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 3.31 per cent, or 73.40 points, to 2,289.36.
AFP
