Hong Kong: Shares rally on trade hopes, election result

Mon, Nov 25, 2019 - 4:34 PM

doc784lwfgmghf1meoxw9fo_doc6uu5p7ck8es1aw4pydl5.jpg
Exterior view of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The Hang Seng index jumped 1.50 per cent, or 397.96 points, to 26,993.04.
REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares ended sharply higher Monday on fresh trade hopes and following a landslide win for pro-democrats in local elections that gave the government a bloody nose following months of protests that have hit the city's economy.

The Hang Seng index jumped 1.50 per cent, or 397.96 points, to 26,993.04.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.72 per cent, or 20.35 points, to 2,906.17 but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.44 per cent, or 7.06 points, to 1,600.45.

AFP

