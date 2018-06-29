You are here

Hong Kong: Shares resume losses at open

Fri, Jun 29, 2018 - 9:51 AM

PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Friday with losses after the previous day's positive finish, with China-US trade fears at the forefront of investors' minds.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.12 per cent, or 33.47 points, to 28,463.85.

But the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.10 percent, or 2.91 points, to 2,789.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.17 per cent, or 2.65 points, to 1,559.47.

