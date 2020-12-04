You are here

Hong Kong: Shares rise at open

Fri, Dec 04, 2020 - 9:39 AM

PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started with more gains Friday morning following another record performance on Wall Street, with hopes for a US stimulus deal providing some support.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.31 per cent or 83.09 points to 26,811.59.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.16 per cent or 5.41 points to 3,436.73, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.25 per cent or 5.66 points to 2,284.76.

AFP

