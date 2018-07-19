You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares rise at open on Thursday

Thu, Jul 19, 2018 - 9:59 AM

HONG_KONG-STOCKS-045333.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Thursday, following a largely positive lead on Wall Street as the US Federal Reserve chief offered an upbeat assessment of the economy.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.49 per cent, or 138.79 points, to 28,256.21.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.13 per cent, or 3.76 points, to 2,791.02 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.02 per cent, or 0.34 points, to 1,588.46.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

3. Enjoy Even More with Burpple Beyond (1).jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

BT_20180719_RMSCA19_3505224.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand bags 4 awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush' at Singapore Corporate Awards

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS joining the dots on illicit fund flows with data analytics

Most Read

1 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
2 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
3 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
4 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
5 UK house prices fall as London decline intensifies
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

3. Enjoy Even More with Burpple Beyond (1).jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer, valuing company at S$2.5b

SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-TOURISM-081429.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

2017 a bumper year for insurance par fund returns

Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Wheelock Properties, Capitaland Commercial Trust, United Overseas Insurance, Keppel T&T

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening