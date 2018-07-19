Hong Kong: Shares rise at open on Thursday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Thursday, following a largely positive lead on Wall Street as the US Federal Reserve chief offered an upbeat assessment of the economy.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.49 per cent, or 138.79 points, to 28,256.21.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.13 per cent, or 3.76 points, to 2,791.02 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, edged up 0.02 per cent, or 0.34 points, to 1,588.46.

