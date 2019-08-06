Hong Kong: Shares slump at Tuesday's open

Hong Kong stocks fell at the open on Tuesday, tracking global losses after Wall Street suffered its worst sell-off of the year on the back of US-China trade war tensions.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 2.3 per cent, or 597.30 points, to 25,554.02 in opening trade.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 1.58 per cent, or 44.51 points lower, at 2,776.99. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 1.87 per cent, or 28.36 points, to open at 1,488.91.

