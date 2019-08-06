You are here

Hong Kong: Shares slump at Tuesday's open

Tue, Aug 06, 2019 - 9:50 AM

Hong Kong stocks fell at the open on Tuesday, tracking global losses after Wall Street suffered its worst sell-off of the year on the back of US-China trade war tensions.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Hang Seng Index dropped 2.3 per cent, or 597.30 points, to 25,554.02 in opening trade.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 2.3 per cent, or 597.30 points, to 25,554.02 in opening trade.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened 1.58 per cent, or 44.51 points lower, at 2,776.99. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 1.87 per cent, or 28.36 points, to open at 1,488.91.

AFP

sentifi.com

