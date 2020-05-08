You are here

Hong Kong: Shares start Friday with gains

Fri, May 08, 2020 - 9:45 AM

Hong Kong stocks rose again in the opening minutes of trade Friday as investors looked past more bleak US jobs data and focused on the gradual lifting of virus-induced lockdowns that have hammered the world economy.
The Hang Seng Index gained 0.89 per cent, or 212.73 points, to 24,193.36.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.39 per cent, or 11.18 points, to 2,882.71, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange put on 0.48 per cent, or 8.61 points, to 1,796.83.

AFP

