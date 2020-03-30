Hong Kong: Shares start Monday on back foot

Hong Kong stocks opened with losses on Monday morning as the euphoria from last week's massive US timulus and easing measures gave way to ongoing worries about the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with losses on Monday morning as the euphoria from last week's massive US timulus and easing measures gave way to ongoing worries about the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.97 per cent, or 463.43 points, to 23,020.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.63 per cent, or 45.15 points, to 2,727.05 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 1.95 per cent, or 32.99 points, to 1,660.35.

AFP