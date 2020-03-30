You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares start Monday on back foot

Mon, Mar 30, 2020 - 9:47 AM

AB_hangseng_300320.jpg
Hong Kong stocks opened with losses on Monday morning as the euphoria from last week's massive US timulus and easing measures gave way to ongoing worries about the rapidly spreading coronavirus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened with losses on Monday morning as the euphoria from last week's massive US timulus and easing measures gave way to ongoing worries about the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.97 per cent, or 463.43 points, to 23,020.85.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.63 per cent, or 45.15 points, to 2,727.05 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 1.95 per cent, or 32.99 points, to 1,660.35.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 30, 2020 09:56 AM
Garage

SoftBank drops 10% after OneWeb files for bankruptcy protection

[TOKYO] SoftBank Group fell as much as 10 per cent after a satellite operator it invested in filed for bankruptcy,...

Mar 30, 2020 09:56 AM
Government & Economy

Vietnam PM asks major cities to prepare for lockdown to stop virus

[HANOI] Vietnam's prime minister has asked major cities to prepare for possible lockdowns to stop the spread of the...

Mar 30, 2020 09:55 AM
Life & Culture

Japanese comedian Ken Shimura dies from coronavirus

[TOKYO] Japanese comedian Ken Shimura, who had been hospitalised after being infected with the novel coronavirus,...

Mar 30, 2020 09:46 AM
Transport

Latam Airlines cuts more flights as virus spreads

[SANTIAGO] Latam Airlines, Latin America's largest carrier, said on Sunday that it will suspend further...

Mar 30, 2020 09:40 AM
Government & Economy

China defends against incoming second wave of coronavirus

[WUHAN] A growing number of imported coronavirus cases in China risked fanning a second wave of infections when...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.