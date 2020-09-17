Hong Kong: Shares start Thursday's session with losses

Hong Kong stocks dipped at the open on Thursday with traders concerned about a lack of movement in US stimulus talks after the head of the Federal Reserve stressed the need for more cash to boost the struggling economy.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dipped at the open on Thursday with traders concerned about a lack of movement in US stimulus talks after the head of the Federal Reserve stressed the need for more cash to boost the struggling economy.

The Hang Sang Index fell 0.20 per cent, or 49.22 points, to 24,676.41.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index also slipped 0.20 per cent, or 6.60 points, to 3,277.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.28 per cent, or 6.06 points, to 2,179.17.

AFP