Hong Kong: Shares start week on a high

Mon, Apr 01, 2019 - 4:24 PM

Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks soared Monday boosted by optimism over China-US trade talks, while investors were also cheered by better-than-expected Chinese factory data.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks soared Monday boosted by optimism over China-US trade talks, while investors were also cheered by better-than-expected Chinese factory data.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 1.76 per cent, or 510.66 points, to close at 29,562.02.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index surged 2.58 per cent, or 79.60 points, to 3,170.36 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 3.57 per cent, or 60.53 points, to 1,755.67.

