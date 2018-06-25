Hong Kong: Shares start week with losses

The Hang Seng Index slipped 1.29 per cent, or 377.31 points, to close at 28,961.39.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks fell on Monday as concerns about a trade war overshadowed easing measures by the People's Bank of China, while an early rally in energy firms faded.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gave up 1.05 per cent, or 30.42 points, to 2,859.34 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 0.63 per cent, or 10.08 points, to 1,587.31.

