Hong Kong: Shares suffer big losses after Wall St rout

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tumbled Wednesday following a rout on Wall Street as traders fret over last weekend's China-US trade ceasefire, while there are also concerns about the outlook for the US economy.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.62 per cent, or 440.76 points, to 26,819.68.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.61 per cent, or 16.15 points, to 2,649.81, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.48 per cent, or 6.71 points, to 1,380.78.

AFP