Hong Kong: Shares suffer further sharp losses

Thu, Aug 02, 2018 - 4:34 PM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks plunged on Thursday as a US warning to hike threatened tariffs on a range of Chinese imports fanned fears of an all-out trade war between the world's top two economies.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.21 per cent, or 626.18 points, to 27,714.56.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 2.00 per cent, or 56.51 points, to 2,768.02 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, ended 2.40 per cent lower, or 37.23 points, to 1,512.05.

