Hong Kong: Shares suffer more losses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than two per cent Thursday, extending a sell-off fuelled by fears over the China-US trade stand-off, with investors looking ahead to the resumption of talks later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index sank 2.39 per cent, or 692.13 points, to 28,311.07.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.48 per cent, or 42.81 points, to 2,850.95 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 1.28 per cent, or 19.59 points, to 1,510.72.

AFP