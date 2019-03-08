Hong Kong: Shares tank in early trade

Hong Kong stocks plunged more than one per cent in opening trade Friday as the European Central Bank's decision to slash its growth forecasts added to concerns about the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.29 per cent, or 370.31 points, to 28,409.14.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dived 2.19 per cent, or 68.08 points, to 3,038.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, sank 2.30 per cent, or 38.44 points, to 1,630.09.

AFP