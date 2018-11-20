You are here

Hong Kong: Shares tumble in tech sell-off

Tue, Nov 20, 2018 - 4:30 PM

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks plunged Tuesday, in line with an Asia-wide retreat, with technology firms among the big losers following heavy selling in the sector on Wall Street.
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks plunged Tuesday, in line with an Asia-wide retreat, with technology firms among the big losers following heavy selling in the sector on Wall Street.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 2.02 per cent, or 531.66 points, to close at 25,840.34.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dived 2.13 per cent, or 57.66 points, to 2,645.85 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 2.72 per cent, or 38.51 points, to 1,378.92.

