Hong Kong: Shares up in early trade on Thursday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rebounded in early trade Thursday after a bumper session on US markets, following White House reassurances that the Federal Reserve chair will not be fired.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.94 per cent, or 242.39 points, at 25,893.77.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.18 per cent, or 29.43 points, to 2,527.72.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, opened 1.40 per cent, or 17.88 points, lower at 1,297.67.

