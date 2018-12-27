You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares up in early trade on Thursday

Thu, Dec 27, 2018 - 10:00 AM

BP_Hang Seng Index_271218_4.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rebounded in early trade Thursday after a bumper session on US markets, following White House reassurances that the Federal Reserve chair will not be fired.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.94 per cent, or 242.39 points, at 25,893.77.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.18 per cent, or 29.43 points, to 2,527.72.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, opened 1.40 per cent, or 17.88 points, lower at 1,297.67.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_271218_3.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Christmas rout leaves markets contemplating tough year ahead

BT_20181227_ROB27_3652715.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Real Estate

Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m

Dec 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M bags S$300m of contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end higher on Monday
2 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
3 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
4 Singapore goes underground to boost land use
5 A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

Must Read

BP_ASIA_271218_3.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Christmas rout leaves markets contemplating tough year ahead

BT_20181227_ROB27_3652715.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Real Estate

Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m

BP_SGhealth_271218_4.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Companies & Markets

Overseas expansion key for healthcare sector in 2019 and beyond: analysts

Dec 27, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Alliance Mineral Assets, Yongnam, Heeton, SHS Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening