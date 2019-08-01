You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong stock Want Want China suffers mystery plunge

Thu, Aug 01, 2019 - 1:35 PM

[HONG KONG] A snack maker suddenly tumbled the most in more than a year in Hong Kong, with traders speculating someone may have mistakenly sold the stock.

Want Want China Holdings Ltd lost as much 7.8 per cent just as the pre-market session opened, with some 101,000 shares changing hands at the intraday low of HK$5.65, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Want Want, a member of the Hang Seng Index, quickly erased the losses within minutes after regular trading started, rising 0.3 per cent at 11.02am local time.

Possible explanations included a trading error known as a "fat finger". Others guessed it was a case of mistaken identity: Want Want's Chinese name shares three out of its four characters with China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd, which tumbled as much as 21 per cent after its billionaire owner was charged with evading US tariffs.

"It could be someone's mistake, but it could also be some investors' own judgement over the stock," said Jackson Wong, asset management director at Amber Hill Capital Ltd. "It's quite a big discount for Want Want. That deal was the biggest in the pre-market."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd didn't immediately reply to an email seeking comment on the trades. A marketing representative for Want Want in Taipei declined to comment on the stock move, referring queries to the Shanghai office.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

BP_SGfact_010819_6.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Sentiment tanks, services firms less upbeat in H2: surveys

BP_SGX_010819_10.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore Exchange Q4 profit up 24% on record derivatives revenue

Must Read

BP_STbanks_010819_44.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

2 in 3 Singapore bank customers keen to try digital banks: poll

Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre resists creditor's application for JM; claims it has no knowledge of certain debts

nz_singtel_010836.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Great Eastern, SIA, SGX, Roxy Pacific, BRC, Lian Beng, KSH, Heeton

BP_Best World_010819_5.jpg
Aug 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Buybacks no guarantee share price will rally

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly