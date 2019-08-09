Hong Kong: Stocks advance in early trade

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares rose on Friday, tracking a rally on Wall Street as investors sought to shake off anxiety over escalating US-China trade tensions.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.57 per cent, or 149.11 points, to 26,269.88 in opening trade.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.40 per cent, or 11.04 points, to open at 2,805.59. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, climbed 0.46 per cent, or 6.86 points, to open at 1,505.81.

