Hong Kong: Stocks begin Friday's session sharply down

Fri, Mar 06, 2020 - 10:08 AM

Hong Kong shares opened with sharp losses on Friday morning following another sell-off on Wall Street as fears about coronavirus overshadowed global efforts to mitigate the economic fallout from the deadly disease.
The Hang Seng Index fell 1.38 per cent, or 370.09 points, to 26,397.78.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.03 per cent, or 31.74 points, to 3,039.94 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, sank 1.27 per cent, or 24.47 points, to 1,904.97.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 6, 2020 10:04 AM
Government & Economy

China reports 30 virus deaths, rise in new infections and imported cases

[BEIJING] China reported 30 more deaths from the new coronavirus outbreak on Friday, with fresh infections rising...

Mar 6, 2020 10:02 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea confirms 196 new coronavirus cases, total 6,284; deaths up by 7 to 42

[TOKYO] South Korea confirmed a total of 6,284 coronavirus cases on Friday, up by 196 cases from late Thursday.

Mar 6, 2020 10:00 AM
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy unit sells Perth property for A$1m

MAGNUS Energy Group on Thursday night said its subsidiary has sold its interests in a Perth property for A$1 million...

Mar 6, 2020 09:47 AM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve's Kashkari says he supported rate cut as 'insurance' in face of uncertainty

[BENGALURU] Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said on Thursday that he supported the US central...

Mar 6, 2020 09:36 AM
Companies & Markets

Mandarin Oriental full-year underlying net profit falls 37% to US$41.2m

DUAL-LISTED hotelier Mandarin Oriental's underlying net profit - which excludes non-trading items - tumbled 37 per...

