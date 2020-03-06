Hong Kong: Stocks begin Friday's session sharply down

Hong Kong shares opened with sharp losses on Friday morning following another sell-off on Wall Street as fears about coronavirus overshadowed global efforts to mitigate the economic fallout from the deadly disease.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened with sharp losses on Friday morning following another sell-off on Wall Street as fears about coronavirus overshadowed global efforts to mitigate the economic fallout from the deadly disease.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.38 per cent, or 370.09 points, to 26,397.78.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.03 per cent, or 31.74 points, to 3,039.94 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, sank 1.27 per cent, or 24.47 points, to 1,904.97.

AFP