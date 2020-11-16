Hong Kong: Stocks begin on front foot

Hong Kong stocks opened with gains Monday morning following a healthy lead from Wall Street thanks to vaccine hopes and after officials working for US President-elect Joe Biden said they did not intend to impose a nationwide lockdown despite a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.78 per cent or 205.21 points to 26,362.07.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.47 per cent or 15.52 points to 3,325.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.39 per cent or 8.86 points to 2,277.53.

AFP